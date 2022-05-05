Android app deals of the day: Package Inc, Traffix, Boxing Gym Story, Railways, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Thursday collection of the best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking courtesy of Google Play. We also have solid price drops on Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases as well as the brand’s Galaxy S21+ smartphone and the Galaxy Watch 4/Classic. Our app deal lineup is headlined by titles like Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Siege of Dragonspear, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Traffix, Boxing Gym Story, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing price drops on Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, this morning saw the Samsung Galaxy S21+ drop down to $615. But we also spotted the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic hit a new all-time low at over $100 off. We are also tracking a notable price drop on HYPER’s 11-in-1 metal 4K HDMI USB-C hub alongside everything waiting for you in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Package Inc:

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

