Samsung Galaxy S21+ drops to $615 (Orig. $1,000) in 1-day Woot refurb sale, more

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of unlocked Samsung Android smartphones in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members and a $6 fee applies in any other case. A headliner would certainly be the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ 128GB at $614.99. Down from the original $1,000 price tag it fetched, today’s discount is a new all-time low that’s $35 under our previous mention.

This may not be the new Galaxy S22+, but Samsung’s now previous-generation mid-range smartphone still packs a punch. The Galaxy S21+ arrives with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display alongside 5G connectivity and all-day battery life backed by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Around back there’s a triple-sensor 64MP camera array that’s complemented by 8K video recording, Space Zoom, and 128GB of onboard storage. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, as well. Head below for more.

As for other ways to get in on the unlocked Android game, be sure to check out all of the other price cuts up for grabs in Woot’s 1-day sale. You’ll find a collection of previous-generation handsets in certified refurbished condition, all of which are backed by the same warranty above. Ranging from some previous flagships to even more affordable models for family members who don’t need the latest and great, be sure to check out everything before the sale ends.

If you’d prefer to go with the latest and greatest in the Android world, last week also saw pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22+/Ultra handsets which are still up for the taking. Delivering new all-time lows courtesy of Amazon, these discounts take $200 off the two higher-end models in Samsung’s latest lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ features:

Life is a series of moments. Why not make them beautiful? Take your photos and videos to an incredible new level with multiple, cutting-edge ways to capture life exactly as it is, or turn it into a work of art. With a sleek, new design, hyperfast processing and a battery that won’t give out on you when you need it most, Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus smart phone lets you get creative, stay connected and do it all your way. We know your life moves fast, and there’s a fine line between what makes a moment ordinary and what makes it extraordinary.

