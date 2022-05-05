Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic fall to new all-time lows from $174 (Save up to $101)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm for $174 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low while also delivering $76 in savings along the way. This is $26 under our previous mentions, as well. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm style, as well. Samsung’s latest fitness tracker arrives as the new Galaxy Watch 4 and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing, but then be sure to head below for more.

Today’s discounts also carry over to the Classic edition of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Starting at $299 for the 42mm model, there is even deeper discounts to be had on this elevated model at $101 off and a new all-time low. Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

As far as compatible Android handsets go, this morning saw a certified refurbished sale go live at Woot. Discounting a selection of previous-generation devices, a solid headliner has to be the Samsung Galaxy S21+ at its best price yet of $615. That’s of course alongside all of the other Samsung Galaxy devices right here.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

