Click and Grow’s elegant smart indoor gardens now 35% off from $91 (Up to $160 in savings)

Click and Grow is now offering up to 35% off its indoor gardens with some deals even lower over on its Amazon storefront. First up, you can score the Smart Garden 9 for $160.45 shipped. Regularly $240, this is 33% off, even lower than the $172.50 offer directly from Click and Grow, and a new Amazon 2022 low. Shipping with three mini tomato, basil, and green lettuce plants, this one can support up to nine plants at once with the brand’s usual guarantee to replace any pods that don’t germinate for free. The Click and Grow smart soil tech makes it a simple process as well; you just plug the unit in, insert the plant pods, and fill the water tank with no green thumb expertise needed. Head below for more Click and Grow indoor garden deals.

More Click and Grow indoor garden deals:

You’ll find loads of additional seed pod kits to customize or refresh your crop on Amazon starting from under $10 Prime shipped for the 3-packs including everything from thyme and dill to flowers, chives, oregano, arugula, and more.

Then go dive into the Amazon 30% off live plant Mother’s Day event with deals starting from $16 Prime shipped.

The Smart Garden 9 features:

Brighten up your home with a touch of fresh greenery and beautiful Scandinavian design.

Get growing right away – the kit comes with 3 mini tomato, 3 basil and 3 green lettuce pods.

Grow fresh and healthy! Our plant pods contain no GMOs, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides.

Wide selection of more than 40 plants to fit your needs… Or experiment with your own seeds!

Growth Guarantee – Click and Grow will replace any plant pods that don’t germinate for free.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!