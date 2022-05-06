Android app deals of the day: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Teslagrad, Roguelite 2, and more

Our Friday collection of Android game and app deals have now been organized for you down below. Just make sure you take a peek at this week’s offers on the official Google Pixel 6 Pro cases as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic and Lenovo’s C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook. Headliner app discounts include titles like Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Teslagrad, 911 Operator, Mars Power Industries, Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG, and much more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside deals on Samsung’s leather and silicone Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, we are also now tracking solid price drops on official Google Pixel 6 Pro cases at new all-time lows. Joining offers on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic we have Lenovo’s C13 Yoga 2-in-1 Enterprise Chromebook at the best price we have tracked via Amazon and a solid offer on the HP Chromebook 11 x2. On the accessory side of things, SanDisk’s 1 and 2TB Extreme Portable SSDs are now on sale alongside everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in this tower defense game! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will give you hours and hours of gameplay in this amazing tower defense game available!

