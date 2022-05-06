Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Tempered Glass 2-pack from $3.50, more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesamFilm
55% off From $3.50

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of amFilm iPhone 12 and 13 tempered glass screen protectors on sale when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick would be the iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack at $5.99 when you use the code X9LOAVB2 at checkout. You can use the same code to grab a 2-pack of iPhone 13 Pro Max tempered glass at $6.29. Normally $12 and $13 respectively, today’s deal saves 50% and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. amFilm has a patented auto-alignment tool that helps you achieve “perfect installation within 60 seconds.” Each piece of tempered glass has an oleophobic coating as well, which helps reduce fingerprints. Plus, since two are included in every package, should one break you’ll have a spare on hand to ensure your device is always protected. If you have an iPhone 13 mini, then you can grab a 2-pack of tempered glass for $3.49 with the code RFK26U63.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Perfect installation within 60 seconds! The screen protector is embedded in a plastic frame that fits perfectly over your phone. Set the frame on your phone, swipe down the middle, and done! Watch our Installation Video to see how easy it is to use our Innovative OneTouch Auto-Alignment Screen Protector.

iPhone 13 / 13 Pro Screen Protectors, two auto alignment tool kits (screen protectors come pre-installed in the auto alignment tool) and two installation accessory kits. 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass offers full coverage, scratch resistance, and drop protection for your iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1”)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
amFilm

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Smartphone Accessories: TALK WORKS 7.5W MagSafe Car Ven...
Smartphone Accessories: 20,000mAh 10W Qi Portable Solar...
TCL’s 10 SE unlocked Android smartphone packs a 1...
Hasbro launches new Black Series Obi-Wan Lightsaber and...
Microsoft’s $45 Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month s...
Positive Grid’s smart connected Spark guitar amp/...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Barbearian, True ...
OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone SE 3 Case drops to just $18 (R...
Load more...
Show More Comments