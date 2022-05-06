Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 13 Tempered Glass 2-pack from $3.50, more

TechMatte (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of amFilm iPhone 12 and 13 tempered glass screen protectors on sale when item-specific promo codes are used at checkout. Our top pick would be the iPhone 13/Pro 2-pack at $5.99 when you use the code X9LOAVB2 at checkout. You can use the same code to grab a 2-pack of iPhone 13 Pro Max tempered glass at $6.29. Normally $12 and $13 respectively, today’s deal saves 50% and marks some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked. amFilm has a patented auto-alignment tool that helps you achieve “perfect installation within 60 seconds.” Each piece of tempered glass has an oleophobic coating as well, which helps reduce fingerprints. Plus, since two are included in every package, should one break you’ll have a spare on hand to ensure your device is always protected. If you have an iPhone 13 mini, then you can grab a 2-pack of tempered glass for $3.49 with the code RFK26U63.

Perfect installation within 60 seconds! The screen protector is embedded in a plastic frame that fits perfectly over your phone. Set the frame on your phone, swipe down the middle, and done! Watch our Installation Video to see how easy it is to use our Innovative OneTouch Auto-Alignment Screen Protector. iPhone 13 / 13 Pro Screen Protectors, two auto alignment tool kits (screen protectors come pre-installed in the auto alignment tool) and two installation accessory kits. 0.33mm thick premium tempered glass offers full coverage, scratch resistance, and drop protection for your iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro (6.1”)

