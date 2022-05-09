Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Mic at one of its best prices ever, now $70 shipped in multiple colors

Amazon is offering the Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, the black and blue models are typically closer to $80 these days and have now dropped down to some of the best prices of the year alongside the shadow grey model. This is within a few cents of the best price ever on the black variant and matching the Amazon all-time low on blue. The Yeti Nano is the brand’s mid-tier solution that delivers a far more feature-rich microphone than the more inexpensive Snowball iCE models including a pair of custom mic capsules to support vocal broadcasting/streaming, music recordings, podcasting situations, and more with multiple pickup patterns. No-latency monitoring via the onboard headphone jack is joined by volume control, a built-in desktop stand as well as the USB cable you’ll need to connect it to your recording system. More details below.

As we mentioned above, the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic delivers a similar setup but at a more affordable $40 price tag right now. It’s not as high-end a solution, but if you’re not particularly picky about pristine audio and are just looking for something that will work for streaming and Zoom calls, it will save you an additional $30 over today’s lead deal.

Alongside this ongoing price drops on the hybrid Tula USB mic and 8GB field recorder, we are still tracking solid deals on Shure’s MV7X XLR Podcast Mic with a metal stand and a $149 shipped sale price. It is easily among the best in the business if you’re looking for a more professional-grade solution. Get a closer look at the MV7X right here and the dive into our hands-on review of the 2022 PreSonus Dynamic USB mic with built-in FX for another higher-end option worth your time and hard-earned cash.

Blue Yeti Nano USB Mic features:

Legendary Blue broadcast sound: Yeti Nano features 2 custom mic capsules to give your voice exceptional presence and detail for professional-level recording and streaming

Blue VO!CE software: Elevate your streamings and recordings with clear broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples

Multiple pickup patterns: Cardioid and omni pickup patterns are optimal for pro recording and streaming, Zoom meetings, Twitch gaming, podcasting, YouTube videos, voice-overs and more

No-latency monitoring: Monitor your audio recordings with precision thanks to the onboard headphone output and volume control, ensuring great sound every time

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!