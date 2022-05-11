Upgrade to 120Hz OLED with LG’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV at $320 off

Woot is now offering the LG 65-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,579.99 shipped. Originally just under $2,800, the 65-inch C1 regularly sold for around $2,100 or more for most of 2021 and now carries price of $1,900 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $1,800. It has never dropped below $1,697 at Amazon and currently sells for just under $1,800 there with today’s deal matching our previous mention for one of the lowest totals we have tracked. Alongside the OLED 4K panel and NVIDIA G-SYNC/FreeSync support, this model delivers a 120Hz refresh rate, a dedicated gaming mode, and those coveted HDMI 2.1 inputs. From there you’ll also find built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands alongside three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 streaming. More details below.

If the OLED panel isn’t of interest, you can save a whole lot by going TCL’s all-new 5-Series 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV. Now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at $100 off the 2022 launch price, you can bring this one home at $600 shipped right now. Get all of the details you’ll need in our deal coverage and this Hisense 50-inch Android 4K Smart TV at $314 might be worth a look as well.

Those discounts are also joining a series of big-time price drops still live on Amazon’s latest Omni Series 4K TVs that are now starting at $350 shipped. You’re looking at all-time low prices with some particularly notable value to be had, the Alexa Voice Remote, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and more. Dive in to all of the price drops right here.

LG 65-inch C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV features:

OLED at the top of its game. From the big game to being in the game, no detail goes unseen. With advanced gaming technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC, you’ll crush the competition. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—paired with our best processor for even better picture quality. Only on OLED. LG OLED TVs allow for a more lifelike gaming experience with fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics from the latest HDMI 2.1 technology.

