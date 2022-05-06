Throw a Hisense 50-inch Android 4K Smart TV in the guest room for $314 (Amazon all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 50-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV for $314.25 shipped. This model sold up in the $555 range for most of last year before dropping down to around $450 for the holidays and into 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and a great time to pick one up if you need a display for the guest room, lake house, or something of that nature. It delivers a ULED 4K panel alongside a game mode, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and support for voice commands. The Android TV platform delivers direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming service alongside built-in Chromecast functionality, HDMI inputs, USB connectivity, and more. Additional details down below. 

A notable lower-cost alternative would be TCL’s all-new 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV. Models are now starting from $400 with the first price drops we ever tracked alongside Alexa voice control, HDMI 2.0 ports, and 60 localized lighting zones. Get a closer look in our deal coverage and hands-on review.

Then browse through the rest of our ongoing TV deals below inclusing some of the latest 2022 models:

And be sure to check out LG’s 2022 line of AirPlay 2/HomeKit 4K and 8K OLED TVs as well as the Sony 2022 Bravia Google models with built-in video calling. 

Hisense H8 Quantum Android 4K ULED Smart TV features:

For the first time, the 50H8G is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. Experience richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. Within the expertly constructed bezel-less frame you’ll find Hisense’s proprietary Hi-View Engine, more local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos to create astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio. Enjoy a better gaming experience. In Game Mode, input lag is significantly improved, so your commands from the controller are virtually instantaneous on the screen. 

