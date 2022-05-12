Apple Watch Series 7 cellular hits new all-time low of $99 off, more from $329

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular for $430 shipped. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $29 under our previous mention and a total of $99 off. Centered around the new display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before, the new Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the brand’s latest fitness companion. Encased in various fresh colorways, these cellular models pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns 8 minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models, then head below for more.

Those who prefer more simple connectivity for their wearable can currently bring home the standard aluminum Apple Watch Series 7 on sale, too. These will upgrade your fitness routine with much of the same exercise feature set as the lead deal, just without the more premium build. Currently sitting at $70 off via Amazon, these are right around the best prices of the year and available in a wide range of styles right here.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

