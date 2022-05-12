Ultimate Ears’ now $90 summer-ready BOOM 3 speaker was ‘born to get wet’ (Reg. $150)

Alongside the ongoing JBL spring Amazon deals, Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Night Black for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low on this colorway, and matching the current Best Buy sale price. Delivering “360-degree bold, immersive, crystal clear sound,” the BOOM 3 carries up to 15 hours of wireless playback on a single charge as well as an IP67 summertime-ready design that’s “born to get wet.” Alongside typical smartphone streaming, the multi-function “Magic Button” also allows folks to take full control of playback alongside the “shimmering” two-tone fabric-wrapped treatment here. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more.

The Oontz speakers are some of the best budget-friendly solutions out there and we happen to be tracking some price drops on them right now. The standard base model is under $20 and you’ll also find the Angle 3 Pro marked down to $60 right now if you would prefer to keep even more cash in your pocket.

Alongside the this week’s Anker portable Bluetooth speaker deals and the aforementioned JBL spring Amazon deals, we also spotted the brand’s Charge 5 for even less over at Woot for today only. Just make sure you scope out this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup where you’ll find Belkin’s more feature-rich Qi wireless charging solution marked down 40% to $30 shipped as well.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 features:

ULTIMATE SOUND: Super portable wireless Bluetooth speaker with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 15 hours of battery on a single charge. It brings your music to life wherever you take it.

POWERED FOR ADVENTURE: Rechargeable battery stays powered and pumping tunes for 15 hours on a single charge. Add the POWER UP charging dock (sold separately) to charge Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 wirelessly so it’s always ready to go on your next musical adventure.

SUPER PORTABLE, WATERPROOF & VIRTUALLY INDESTRUCTIBLE: Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is seriously waterproof and floats.

