Zagg’s new braided nylon Apple Watch bands undercut official styles at half the cost

Gear4, one of the popular accessory makers under the Zagg stable, is now expanding its lineup to include Apple Watch bands. Debuting with a pair of different styles, Gear4 notably delivers a braided nylon Apple Watch band that’s half the cost of the official alternative with recycled materials in tow.

Gear4 is now expanding its stable of Apple accessories to cover Apple Watch, releasing a pair of its very first straps. Each of the two different models is designed for all seven generations of Apple wearables and comes in two different sizes for 41/40/38mm and 45/44/42mm models.

First up is the Braided Apple Watch band, which is easily the highlight of the new releases. Taking on Apple’s version of the strap, this Solo Loop-inspired offering arrives in one of four colors with the unique woven, one-size-fits-all build. Three of the designs are straight monochrome colors that come in Navy Blue, Forest Green, and Wine Red, but there’s also a fresh Storm style which blends a few different colors into an eye-catching design.

The most notable part is that the Gear4 Braided Apple Watch band clocks in at just half the cost of an Apple version. Its $49.99 price tag is as notable as it gets, but does come with some downsides. While Apple offers a variety of sizes for its Solo Loop styles, this model only has three different versions to choose from. So you might not be able to get as tight of a fit as with an official option, though Zagg does offer a sizing guide to help make the decision.

Then there’s the second of the two new Gear4 Apple Watch bands that arrives as a more sport-focused offering. This one comes in five different two-tone color styles and draws inspiration from Apple’s own Nylon Sport bands. Each one features an adjustable Velcro strap that pairs with color-matched Apple Watch lugs. Not quite as competitive in pricing, these Gear4 Sport Watch Bands enter at $39.99 each.

Another one of the big selling points for both of the Gear4 Apple Watch bands, aside from just undercutting the first-party alternatives, is the materials. While these aren’t going to be as premium as you’ll find from an in-house alternative, Gear4 takes a different approach by using post-consumer recycled materials. The Zagg subsidiary doesn’t note specifically what percentage of the straps are assembled using these renewed materials, but every little bit certainly helps.

