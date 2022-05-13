Panasonic eneloop rechargeable AAA battery sets now on sale from $19 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery Set with 16 AAAs for $51.32 shipped. Down from its usual $59 or higher price tag, today’s offer is the first notable markdown in well over a year and a new Amazon all-time low. Giving you more than enough AAA batteries for keeping remotes, toys, and other gadgets powered, each of the 16 included batteries feature 2,100 recharge cycles and feature 800mAh of juice per charge. Included with the package is the 4-battery quick charger which completes the package for cutting back on single-use alternatives. Head below for more.

If you can live with only four AAA batteries, Amazon is also marking down the price on this already more affordable Panasonic eneloop starter kit. Dropping to $19.08, you’d more regularly pay $25 with today’s offer marking the lowest in months and second-best price of the year. You’re looking at a nearly identical package to the lead deal, just with only 25% of the included rechargeable batteries. Though if the smaller assortment will still cut it, there’s plenty of added savings up for grabs.

Over in our Green Deals guide, you’ll find a whole other collection of price cuts for getting in on the environmentally-friendly action. There’s everything from electric rides for commuting to the store as well as outdoor tools that ditch oil and gas. All while saving some green along the way, too.

Panasonic eneloop Rechargeable Battery features:

eneloop Ni-MH ‘Low Self Discharge’ batteries utilize Panasonic’s advanced rechargeable cell technology allowing them to be recharged up to 2100 times.** These battery cells are ideal for all household products including flashlights, wireless gaming devices, digital camera flash units, and wireless mouse and keyboards.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!