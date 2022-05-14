Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 serenades you all summer long at $70.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Speaker for $70.30. Delivering a new 2022 low, today’s price cut is down from the usual $100 going rate and beats our previous mention by $12 in the process to mark the best price since back over Black Friday. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. You can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” back when we originally checked it out in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $20. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14 hours of listening.

If both of the aforementioned speakers just aren’t going to dish out the kind of sound you’re hoping for, we’re also tracking a notable price cut on the popular Ultimate Ears BOOM 3. This born to get wet speaker is now sitting at an even more summer-ready price tag of $90 following its discount down from the usual $150. This one will pump out even fuller sounding audio with a waterproof build and more too boot.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

