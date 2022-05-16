Cuisinart’s 18-setting Touchscreen Coffee Grinder returns to Amazon low at $50 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and matching our previous mention for only the second-time we have seen it down at the Amazon all-time low. The sleek black design is joined by touchscreen controls that also display the number of cups and a countdown timer. A 0.5-pound bean hopper is joined by 18 different preset settings including everything from ultra-fine espresso options to more course grinds selections for your French press and more. You’ll also find an included scoop and cleaning brush as well as a removable grind chamber that can carry up to 32 cups of coffee at once. More details below.

If you don’t take your freshly ground beans serious enough to warrant a $50 machine, consider this more simple Cuisinart Coffee Grinder instead. It comes in at just over $19 Prime shipped with a 12 cup capacity, stainless steel blades, and cord storage. Don’t expect to score the fancy touch display and selectable grind options.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for more offers on kitchen gadgets and cooking gear including this morning’s Cuisinart cast iron offers at up to 76% off. You’ll also find an ongoing offer live on Cuisinart’s Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven that’s now 37% off the going rate for a total of $176 shipped, down from the usual $280 price tag. Get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal post right here.

Cuisinart DBM-T10 Touchscreen Coffee Grinder features:

Burr mill provides uniform grind and optimum flavor

Removable Bean Hopper hold up to 1/2 pound of beans

Touchpad controls with Reveal screen technology

Easy-to read LCD display shows selected number of cups and countdown timer

18-position Grind Selector – from ultra-fine for espresso to extra-coarse for French press

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!