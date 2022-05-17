Logitech’s G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse reaches new Amazon low of $110

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for around $150, this 27% discount marks a new Amazon low price and comes within $5 of the all-time low we’ve tracked. The HERO 25K sensor this mouse is centered around is optimized for “precision and control.” The ultra-lightweight design drops the total weight down below 63 grams. Lower weight means the mouse requires less effort to quickly move it around. The wireless connection is handled with Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology and communicates using the USB dongle. The battery can be recharged for up to 70 hours of life. An optional POWERPLAY glide cover can be connected to the mouse so you never have to worry about charging. Learn more about the G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse by checking out our hands-on review.

If you want to save some cash but retain wireless functionality, check out the Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse at $38.50. The HERO sensor in this mouse has a resolution of up to 12,000 DPI and it uses the same LIGHTSPEED wireless connection the G PRO X has. Unlike the G PRO X, however, the G305 uses a single AA battery and can last up to 250 hours before needing to be replaced. The G305 weighs 99 grams, which is 36 grams more than the featured mouse, but it can be worth it if you’re not a competitive gamer and are on a budget.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals and releases of PC hardware and peripherals. For instance, take the ViewSonic ELITE 32-inch 1440p 175Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor for $525. This is a new all-time low price we’ve seen and nets you a monitor that covers 99% of the sRGB and Adobe RGB color gamuts.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

A result of our continued collaboration with top esports pros, PRO X SUPERLIGHT is engineered with a Introducing PRO X Superlight—our lightest, fastest PRO mouse ever. Powered by Lightspeed, it’s here to help you remove all obstacles, so you can focus on nothing but winning. Get insanely precise, fast, and consistent control with Hero Sensor. Take first faster with zero-additive PTFE feet that deliver a dramatically smoother glide. PRO X Superlight weighs less than 63 g without the need for ridiculous holes. Developed in collaboration with a large group of the world’s best esports pros, PRO X Superlight features hyper-minimal design, but is packed with our latest technologies and advancements.

