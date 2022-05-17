Save $100 on Panasonic’s LUMIX G95 Micro Four Thirds Mirrorless Camera with 12-60mm lens

Amazon is offering the Panasonic LUMIX G95 20.3-Megapixel Mirrorless Camera with a 12-60mm F3.5-5.6 Micro Four Thirds Lens for $697.99 shipped. Normally going for $798, this $100 in savings marks a new low price we’ve seen for this mirrorless camera. This price is also matched at B&H. While this camera can take full-resolution 20.3-megapixel stills, the G95 is a competent video camera as well. Capable of recording 4K video at framerates up to 30fps, you will be able to use V-Log to get a higher dynamic range that can be edited in post-processing. The screen on the back can be flipped out and is also touch-enabled. The camera body can provide 5-axis dual image stabilization for shooting slower without having blur. Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi support allow you to use the Panasonic Image App to control the camera and download pictures. If you’ve been looking to get into photography, the Lumix G95 with this lens is the perfect way to get started.

If you want to save some cash and want a point-and-shoot solution, check out the Panasonic LUMIX ZS100 20.1-Megapixel Digital Camera at $498. The sensor between the two cameras is similar with both being around 20-megapixels and the built-in zoom lens has an F2.8 to F5.9 aperture. The focal length of this camera is 25-250mm as well. It can also record 4K 30fps video like the G95, but without the support for V-Log. A similar 5-axis stabilization system is also present in this point-and-shoot camera. The lens system is designed by the renowned Leica.

Be sure to check out the sale on Canon’s EOS R Mirrorless camera bundles and camera lenses from $130. This sale is going on until June 5, or while supplies last, so be sure to take advantage of these deals. The video files produced by these cameras will take up a lot of space. Grab a Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive USB 3.2 Gen 2 at $48 to easily transport these videos and photos.

Panasonic LUMIX G95 Mirrorless Camera features:

Embrace your creativity in photography with the LUMIX G95! In addition to having a 20.3 MP Digital Live MOS sensor that’s poised to capture every detail, the G95 camera for photography makes it easier than ever to take great pictures, with features that offer exceptional flexibility. The free-angle monitor ensures you have flexibility in shooting from any angle, and the weather-sealed camera body gives you confidence when shooting in adverse conditions such as rain, dust, or low temperatures. The G95 gives you incredible flexibility in editing videos, with pre-installed Vlog-L, which features log characteristics with 12 Stops of dynamic range for maximum freedom in editing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

