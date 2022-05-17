Kingston puts 512GB of USB-C 3.2 flash drive on your keychain at $80 (Amazon low), plus more

Update: Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-C Flash Drive with USB 3.2 Gen 2 at $47.99 shipped. Regularly $62, this is the best price we have ever tracked and the lowest price we can find.

Amazon is now offering the Kingston DataTraveler Max 512GB USB-C Flash Drive for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $105, this is 25% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, it is currently listed at full price via Best Buy. A notable and even more lightweight alternative to a cable-required portable SSD solutions, this one features a ridged casing with a loop ring you can slide right onto your keychain. It can also reach speeds nearly as fast as most of the best standard edition portable SSDs out there at 1,000MB/s with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C USB you don’t typically see on flash drives. If you’re looking for something ultra-portable for your EDC, this is a notable option. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need something small enough to fit on your keyring, we are also still tracking new Amazon all-time lows on Kingston portable SSDs starting from $75 shipped on the 500GB model. Comparable or better in the spec department than the more popular competition out there, all but those with the most rugged of requirements should give these XS2000 deals a closer look.

But if you are looking for a professional-grade portable storage solution, the SanDisk Extreme Pro sit atop the heap. Now starting from $180 shipped, we are tracking one of the best prices of the year on the 1TB model that runs at up to 2,000MB/s with compatible gear alongside a metal chassis that doubles as a heatsink of sorts and similar USB 3.2 Gen 2 support as our lead deal today. Get a closer look at the deal here and in our hands-on review while you’re at it.

Kingston DataTraveler Max features:

Kingston’s DataTraveler Max is a high performance Type-C USB flash drive leveraging the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard to deliver record-breaking read/write speeds up to 1,000/900MB/s. Designed with portability and convenience in mind, the unique ridged casing protects the connector when not in use and is easily moved with a single motion. DT Max delivers premium performance and expanded capacities up to 1TB making it the ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!