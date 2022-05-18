eufy HomeKit pan and tilt cam falls to $39 (Save 25%), plus up to $50 off outdoor systems

eufy’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its HomeKit-enabled smart security cameras headlined by the Solo IndoorCam P24 Pan and Tilt Cam for $39.19 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $52, today’s offer amounts to the best price of the year at 25% off while beating previous discounts by $1. Sporting HomeKit support right out of the box, this indoor eufy camera features a 2K sensor that drops down to 1080p feeds when using Siri. Alongside on-device AI for human and pet detection, there’s also the motorized base that enables the pan and tilt functionality for keeping an eye on every corner of your home. Head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, you’re going to need to clip the on-page coupons for each of the following listings in order to lock-in the savings. All of these eufy HomeKit cameras and systems are down to some of the best prices of the year, if not sitting at new 2022 lows altogether.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other ways you can upgrade your setup in our smart home guide. Most notably, there’s an ongoing Philips Hue mix and match sale that’s letting you bundle rarely discounted lamps, bulbs, and lightstrips to save 15% off your order.

eufy Solo IndoorCam Pan and Tilt features:

The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs. View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home. Connect your IndoorCam to Apple HomeKit (download our HomeKit User guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance.

