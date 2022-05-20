Android app deals of the day: Hidden Folks, Chronos Principle, Majesty, and more

As we quickly approach the end of the work week, it’s time to roundup all of Friday’s best Android app deals courtesy of Google Play. First go check out the offers we have on the Moto G 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB model alongside its Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers, then head right back here for all of your software needs. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Hidden Folks, The Chronos Principle, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Insider, The Enchanted Kingdom, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Moto G 5G at $50 off and Samsung’s Galaxy S22/Ultra Kickstand Covers, this morning saw a notable price drop hit the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB in a one-day sale. Don’t miss this all-time low on Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet, then go dive into today’s offer on the Bose Google Assistant Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 before hitting up this weekend’s Anker charging gear sale and our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

