Smartphone Accessories: IPX7 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker $30.50, more

USAWJKJ (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ortizan Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $30.39 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $38 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in the past year. This speaker really shines for its budget-friendly build with complete IPX7 waterproofing. With a rating such as this, the speaker can be completely submerged up to 3-feet in water for as long as 30 minutes without sustaining damage, which means you can feel safe taking it to the beach, pool, or even just the shower. The battery will last up to 30 hours before it’s time to recharge, and you’ll find that there’s also built-in RGB LEDs that make this speaker quite fun to use.

The bluetooth speaker equips with 24w of stereo audio drivers speaker and advanced digital signal processor, which pumps out crisp treble, detailed mids, and especially enhanced bass at any volume. You can purchase two speakers at the same time to truly enjoy the surround sound of a movie theater by using the Dual Pairing function, it’s an auditory experience that’s truly unparalleled. The wireless LED Bluetooth speakers not only a speaker but also as a unique night theme light, it provide different color-changing themes. Using Ortizan bluetooth speakers, a totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. While you enjoy music, gradient lights would truly bring you party atmospher. Using night theme light, you could just open it as a led light without use it to play music.

