Microsoft’s new Deep Pink Xbox controller pre-orders live with matching Razer charging stand

The new official pink Xbox controller is now available for pre-order. Microsoft unleashed the latest addition to its current-generation Xbox wireless controllers recently with the vibrant Deep Pink colorway. It’s joined by the matching Razer magnetic Quick Charging Stand. This controller joins the existing lineup, which includes the shiny Aqua Shift treatment we saw unveiled last summer. Head below for more details and a closer look.

The official pink Xbox controller features the same “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” you’ll find on the existing lineup but with an eye-catching new pink coat of paint to go with it. The shoulder triggers retain the dark black approach to match the D-pad and face buttons while the backside of the gamepad features a panel of stark white to create an interesting multitone look.

The new Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order on Amazon and elsewhere at $64.99 shipped. The other colorways are still seeing price drops and are starting at $49 shipped as well.

Plus the matching Razer charging stand

To go alongside Microsoft’s pink Xbox controller design, Razer has also unleashed the matching charging stand. Much like the beloved gaming brand has done with the rest of the base lineup and the multicolored Forza controller, the perfectly matching Deep Pink Razer magnetic Quick Charging Stand is also now available for $39.99 shipped. You’ll find other third-party alternatives out there, but none that are quite as elegant nor are they officially licensed – this is a perfect counterpart to the official Microsoft gamepads like Razer’s.

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand… Matches Xbox Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit any setup, this charging stand uses the same durable material and shares the same striking colors as official Xbox Wireless controllers.

