Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W charger is an even better value at $29

Woot is currently offering the official previous-generation Google Pixel Stand 10W Qi Charger for $28.99 Prime shipped. A $6 delivery applies in any other case. Marking a return to the best price of the year, we’ve been more recently tracking a $35 going rate after dropping from the original $79 MSRP. Still one of the first drops of the year, this is also the lowest since March. Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 6, the brand’s official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds. Adding on, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Earlier in the year we highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of the what to expect from the experience, too.

Even though Pixel 6 owners should consider the OG model on sale above after our hands-on use with both of them, there is the notable feature on the newer iteration of much fast charging times that may justify spending a bit more cash. Though if you’d just like to make out for less entirely, bringing home Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for only $19 at Amazon will still deliver a convenient place to refuel your smartphone at the desk or nightstand. The only downside is you’re ditching the more tailored Pixel experience found above.

Then be sure to check out all of the ongoing markdowns in our smartphone accessories guide. Including plenty of different ways to outfit your Pixel device with a new charger or case, you’ll want to peruse everything right here. Otherwise, give our rested Tested with 9to5Toys review of Spigen’s new 65W GaN III Charger a look for an even more capable way to refuel your entire everyday carry.

Google Pixel Stand features:

Enjoy added control over your home with this Google Pixel stand. It connects your phone to Nest devices during charging for convenient home monitoring, and it can turn your device into a digital photo frame for reviewing favorite images. This Google Pixel stand has alarm functionality to gradually lighten your room in the morning.

