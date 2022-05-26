Android app deals of the day: Reventure, Oh!Edo Towns, Folder Server, and more

It is now time for Thursday’s best Android app deals straight from Google Play for your Chromebook, smartphones, and more. Just make sure to browse through today’s price drops on Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones, Lenovo’s Android 11 Yoga Tab 13, and this offer on the latest Nest Smart Thermostat. But for now we are focused on the apps including highlights like Reventure, The Ramen Sensei, Oh!Edo Towns, Learn Python 3 Coding, Folder Server, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Google’s latest Pixel 6/Pro smartphones seeing pre-paid discounts from $600 with a $300 gift card attached. We also just featured the Lenovo Memorial Day sale with deals from $110 including the Android 11 Yoga Tab 13 at $380. Then check out this new all-time low on Google’s latest Nest Smart Thermostat and everything in our smartphone accessories deal roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Reventure:

Choose your path, every decision leads to a new ending. Will you find the real one? Is there such a thing? Only one way to know…The world doesn’t change with each new game, you do. Well, actually it DOES change, but that’s a secret for you to find out. New playable characters, hints, costumes, visual effects and more! Even a simple-looking-yet-amazing game like this takes a lot of time and big piles of money to make, but you can get it for only a few bucks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!