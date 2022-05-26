Lenovo Memorial Day sale discounts Android 11 Yoga Tab 13 to $380, more from $110

As Memorial Day 2022 approaches, Lenovo is offering deals on some of its computers and tablets from $110. The standout deal here is the Yoga Tab 13 8GB/128GB for $379.99 shipped. Normally going for $680, like it currently does at Best Buy, you’re saving 44% on this Android 11-powered 13-inch tablet. This price is matched at Newegg right now. With its integrated stainless-steel kickstand, you can hang, stand, or tilt this tablet to best suit your needs. The 2K display supports Dolby Vision with 100% sRGB coverage for a great content consumption experience. Dolby Vision is further complimented with Dolby Atmos which is done with the four JBL speakers integrated into the tablet. You can expect battery life upwards of 12 hours depending on your use case as well. There is a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port alongside a Micro-HDMI port for a secondary display. You can even pick up the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 to draw and take notes on the tablet. Learn more by checking out our launch coverage and keep reading for more Lenovo Memorial Day deals.

More Lenovo Memorial Day deals:

After you finish checking out these Memorial Day deals, be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals going on for the holiday. HYPER is offering 20% off a range of its aluminum USB-C hubs, MagSafe gear, wall chargers, and more. Then there’s the Twelve South sitewide Memorial Day sale, taking 20% off everything with free shipping across the board.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 features:

Stand, hang, and tilt your tablet with a stainless-steel kickstand, as you feel the drama and tension of your favorite movies and shows in stunning 2K picture quality through Dolby Vision™. In addition, you’ll enjoy the full sRGB color palette for hours on end with TÜV-certified eye care protection, which cuts out harmful levels of blue light.

