Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 40W Dual USB-C PD Charger $17, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 40W Dual USB-C PD Charger for $16.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, you’d normally spend $21 for this charger and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to deliver 20W of USB-C PD charging to two devices at once, this is a great way to power up while on vacation this summer. Unsure what 20W can charge? Well, it’ll fast charge your iPhone, iPad, and it’ll even work with most of Apple’s MacBook lineup. Plus, the wall prongs fold into the charger itself to make it even more compact and easy to carry when leaving the house.

One for All: UGREEN 2-port 20W usb c wall charger can be a lifesaver when you don’t have enough space to push in two chargers for your devices. Equipped with 2 usb c power delivery ports that support 40W max, this PD fast charging block can easily charge up your cell phone and tablet simultaneously. Power Delivery Fast Charging: A good backup for a low-power emergency, each port of this usb c charger block offers fast and efficient charging up to 3X faster than an original 5W Charger. UGREEN usb c wall charger charges your iPhone 12 from 0% to 60% just within 30mins.

