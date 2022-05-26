Logitech’s Combo Touch iPad Pro/Air Keyboard Folios on sale from $149 (Reg. $200)

Amazon offers the Logitech Combo Touch for latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $162.98 shipped. Coming within $3 of the all-time low, this is now 20% off the going rate and sitting at the second-best price to date. Arriving as the lowest since February, this is also one of the only notable discounts this year overall, as well. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house solutions, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard packs a folio design that protects both the front and back of your device. Relying on Apple’s Smart Connector for power and pairing, there is a backlit detachable keyboard supplemented by a trackpad for upgrading your M1 iPad Pro. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

Amazon is also carrying the same ergonomic typing experience and savings to the Logitech Combo Touch compatible with Apple’s latest iPad Air 5. Normally fetching $200 like the lead deal, this one is now down to $149.22 and arriving at the second-best price to date. Coming within $1 of the low, this is the best in over a month and a notable chance to bring all of the same physical keyboard and trackpad features to the latest addition to Apple’s iPadOS stable.

Or for the latest from Logitech, earlier in the week we saw the company debut its latest Apple-focused peripherals. Enter the new MX Mechanical Keyboard series, which arrive in two different form-factors and mechanical switches. That’s alongside a refreshed MX Master 3S mouse with improved 8,000 DPI sensor. Our hands-on review from Tuesday offers all of the details on what to expect.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

