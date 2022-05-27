Prepare your pool for summer parties with AIPER’s automatic cleaners from $170

Today only, Woot is offering deals on two AIPER Automatic Pool Cleaners at up to 37% off. The stand-out from today’s deal is the 2022 AIPER Cordless Pool Cleaner for $169.99 Prime shipped. A $6 shipping fee applies for non-Prime members. This is 37% off the current list price on Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve ever seen this cleaner at. The cleaner is designed to be very simple to operate as the robot just has to be placed into the pool and it will start cleaning, once it’s finished or has a low battery, it will go park by the pool edge for easy retrieval with the included hook. Recharging in 3-4 hours, the AIPER robot has a runtime of around 50 minutes. You will need to adjust the wheels of this device to properly clean your pool depending on its shape. Keep reading for another AIPER pool cleaner deal.

Woot is also offering the AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner with upgraded Dual-Drive Motors for $280. This is also one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for this cleaner. The featured AIPER cleaner is aimed more at flat-bottom pools without slopes but this one can handle up to 15-degree inclines with ease. The battery within this unit can last for up to 90 minutes with its 5,000mAh capacity. It even has the same parking feature for when its battery is low or it is done cleaning. Both of these cleaners are really designed for pools with smooth bottoms and could have their cleaning ability hampered by cobblestone-like textures.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for all the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. Right now you can pick up the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Speaker for $300. This is a 2022 Amazon low price we’ve seen and nets you a leather-like wrapped Bluetooth 5.0 speaker.

