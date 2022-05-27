ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro resin 3D printer with carbon filter and aluminum tank reaches $199.50

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer for $199.51 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped. Normally going for $300, this 34% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this 3D printer, beating out the previous mention by $20. Resin 3D printing is a big leap for those already into filament-based printing with the finer resolution you get with resin. The total build volume is 129x80x160mm and it uses a 2K monochrome LCD to generate the mask for each layer that is then cured by the UV matrix below. A built-in active carbon filter will trap most of the fumes that come from resin while the machine is on. The Mars 2 Pro comes with an upgraded resin vat made from aluminum to be even sturdier. Keep reading for more.

The post-processing involved with resin 3D printing is much more intensive than filament-based printers and is a major time sink. You can get some assistance with this process by picking up the ELEGOO Mercury Plus 2-in-1 Washing and Curing Station for $130 with the on-page coupon clipped. The first step of post-processing is washing off the uncured resin and this is normally done with Isopropyl Alcohol. This station will stir the alcohol to get all the resin off. Then you can take the model and cure it with the UV light bar built into the station. This whole unit will make cleaning parts off much easier.

Be sure to stick around and take a look at the other deals we’ve rounded up today. With Memorial Day just a few days away, many brands are launching sales to celebrate, such as Anker’s Gold Box with a selection of chargers, power banks, and accessories starting at $22.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro resin 3D printer features:

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro MSLA 3D Printer is ELEGOO first 6.08 inch LCD 3D Printer that uses monochrome LCD and COB UV light source. It has 50μm XY precision and high printing speed at 1.5-2s/layer. Extra building volume can meet most of your printing needs from industrial parts to board game miniatures.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!