BigBlue Cellpowa 2500 power station delivers massive output for summer adventures [Video]

BigBlue is out with another portable power station in its CellPowa line. The BigBlue CellPowa 2500 packs a massive 1843Wh capacity with up to 2500W output. Like previous products, BigBlue is running an IndieGoGo campaign that offers some steep discounts on this powerful portable power station. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

We’ve already taken a hands-on look at the smaller Cellpowa 500 but the 2500 takes everything to the next level – size, capacity, and output power. BigBlue is using a LiFePO4 battery that offers a life cycle of over 3000. This power output makes it an incredible companion for adventures.

BigBlue Cellpowa 2500: Design

With a big capacity, the Cellpowa 2500 is large itself. Measuring 15 x 10.5 x 13 inches and weighing 55lbs, it has two handles on the top for transport. It takes much more effort than the smaller 500 to lug around, but when you need the extra juice, the 2500 provides plenty of it.

On the front are a BigBlue logo, a power button, and a 3.5 x 2-inch touchscreen that gives plenty of information.

BigBlue Cellpowa 2500: Video

When powered on, the screen will display when AC and DC are powered on, how much capacity is left, how much power is being drawn, and how much time until the battery is depleted or fully charged.

Digging into the menus, the Cellpowa 2500 gives plenty of information about power moving in and out of the portable battery and offers some simple setup options, and even has GPS built-in.

Ins and outs

Ins and outs are separated to AC on the left side and DC on the right. For AC, the Cellpowa 2500 features six outlets rated to a total of 2500W.

On the left side, the DC out options is extensive with two fast charge 18W USB-A ports, two 45W USB-C power delivery ports, two 100W USB-C PD ports, two small 12V/5A barrel ports, and a cigarette lighter-style 12v/10A plug. Three DC ports allow for fast charging from solar panels.

2500W power output

Along with that massive capacity, the BigBlue Cellpowa 2500 can deliver a huge 2,500W with a peak of 5,000W. That will power a huge variety of devices. Everything from coffee machines to even circular saws.

If the power goes out, you’ll still be able to tackle a lot of household activities and use devices like microwaves.

1200W recharging

Recharging a portable power station like this might sound like it would take a while, but the CellPowa 2500 can handle up to 1200W of AC input. That means the power station can get from 0 to 80% charge in as little as 1.5 hours.

The Cellpowa 500 can also have three independent DC input ports that can also reach 1200W input. By combining six solar panels, the portable power station can take advantage of the full ultra-fast charging technology when off the grid as well.

BigBlue Cellpowa 2500: In-use

I always love having a portable power station along on video shoots for recharging devices as well as powering lights. While a larger station like this isn’t as portable as something like the Cellpowa 500, if you need more juice and capacity, the Cellpowa 2500 offers both of those in spades.

Wrapping up

Don’t wait too long if this is something that interests you. BigBlue is running an Indiegogo campaign for the Cellpowa 2500 with 40% off MSRP. That means you can get this massive portable power station for just $1,199 instead of the normal $2,000. If you want something to power your adventures this summer, the Cellpowa 2500 deserves a close look.

