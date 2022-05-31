Light up your office with Govee’s 32.8-foot Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED strip light at $16 (Save 56%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip for $15.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Normally going for $36, this 56% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model of light strip. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors, brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, this 32.8-foot light strip is a great addition to expand your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

The $16 price point you can get this light strip at currently is around the lowest price you’ll see from Govee lights with Wi-Fi support. Right now you can pick up Govee’s 50-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $12 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on smart lights, locks, cameras, and even more. You can also check out this deal on 25-feet of Bluetooth-Controlled Govee RGB LED light strip for $14.50.

Smart Voice Control: When you want to change the color, dim, on/off, just say “hi Alexa” and you can control the LED strip light effortlessly. The strip light enables voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant. (Use 2.4GHz Wi-Fi)

Customize Your Space: Personalize light effects with the creative DIY mode in Govee Home app. Choose from 16 million colors and different styles to match the mood whether you are gaming, watching movies, or just relaxing.

Wireless App Control: Control your smart led light strips from anywhere with Govee Home app. The intuitive app provides exclusive scenes & effects, scheduling, and group settings. Experience smart, colorful lighting with just a single tap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!