iRobot’s Roomba 981 Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum reaches new low at $200 (Save 55%)

Best Buy is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 55% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this vacuum. The premium 3-stage cleaning system and power-lifting suction are combined to improve pick-up performance on both carpet and hard flooring. The Roomba 981 uses iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology to map its surroundings to efficiently clean your entire home. The high-efficiency filter is perfect for homes with pets as it will capture 99% of allergens, pollen, and dust. The iRobot Home app will allow you to set up cleaning schedules and have access to robot settings. While not the newest robot in the iRobot family, this is a good way to get started if you’ve never had one before. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $150 with the on-page coupon clipped. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the iRobot option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Right now you can grab the Oster Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven for $150, a return to the Amazon low price. It packs double French doors, a 24L interior, three rack positions with support for 15- by 12-inch baking pans.

iRobot Roomba 981 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum features:

The Roomba 981 robot vacuum seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging and resuming until the job is done. Roomba 981 loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 10x more air power and automatically increases cleaning power on carpets, where it’s needed most. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App. It even learns your cleaning habits and offers up personalized schedules, giving you one less thing to think about.

