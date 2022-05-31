Oster’s XL 42L Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven matching Amazon low at $150 ($100 off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsOster
$100 off $150

Amazon is now offering the Oster Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and sometimes as much as $280, it has recently been marked down to $200 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, this model is selling for over $270 at Walmart. It stands out from the competition with the double French doors and 42L interior with three rack positions and enough space for 15- by 12-inch baking pans. It also delivers a host of cooking modes including bake, air fry, toast, slow cook, dehydrate, broil, roast, warm, pizza, and turbo convection alongside digital controls and precise temperature settings. More details below. 

If you can make do with something more compact, take a look at the 10-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven. This one sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and is currently marked down from the regular $140 alongside the rest of our ongoing Amazon Instant Pot price drops. That’s on top of this morning’s offer on the brand’s Pro model 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker that’s now matching the Amazon low at $110

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on outdoor and indoor cooking gear including this Bluetooth NutriChef oven and BBQ meat thermometer for just $11. It’s not often we see connected models down this low, so be sure to jump on this one now if you’re looking to bring some smartphone-controlled temperature monitoring to your grilling setup this summer and beyond. All of the details you’ll need on this offer are waiting in this morning’s coverage right here

Oster Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven features:

  • FRENCH DOORS: Elegant French doors open with a single pull, making inserting and removing meals easy and convenient
  • EXTRA-LARGE CAPACITY: Fits up to a 15″ x 12″ baking pan, a full family size chicken, or 2 large pizzas; plus, its 3 rack positions make it easy to accommodate a variety of meal sizes
  • 10 COOKING FUNCTIONS: Includes 10 cooking presets to easily cook a variety of foods, including Bake, Air Fry, Toast, Slow Cook, Dehydrate, Broil, Roast, Warm, Pizza, and Turbo Convection
  • FASTER PREHEAT: Designed with 35 percent Faster Preheat to reduce overall cooking time, and uses up to 50 percent less energy than conventional ovens

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Oster

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven hits best price of t...
Instant Pot’s 8-qt. Pro model 10-in-1 Multi-Cooke...
Novation unleashes new 88-key semi-weighted Launchkey M...
Razer refreshes Barracuda X with dual wireless connecti...
Razer’s RTX 3070 Blade 15 laptop has a 1440p 165H...
Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, X Launch...
Enjoy ‘gas-like power’ with WORX’s $584 Nitro 80V...
Save 28% on Thrustmaster's T-Flight HOTAS One controls
Load more...
Show More Comments