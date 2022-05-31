Oster’s XL 42L Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven matching Amazon low at $150 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Oster Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $250 and sometimes as much as $280, it has recently been marked down to $200 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, this model is selling for over $270 at Walmart. It stands out from the competition with the double French doors and 42L interior with three rack positions and enough space for 15- by 12-inch baking pans. It also delivers a host of cooking modes including bake, air fry, toast, slow cook, dehydrate, broil, roast, warm, pizza, and turbo convection alongside digital controls and precise temperature settings. More details below.

If you can make do with something more compact, take a look at the 10-quart Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven. This one sells for $120 shipped on Amazon and is currently marked down from the regular $140 alongside the rest of our ongoing Amazon Instant Pot price drops. That’s on top of this morning’s offer on the brand’s Pro model 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker that’s now matching the Amazon low at $110.

Then go swing by our home goods deal hub for even more price drops on outdoor and indoor cooking gear including this Bluetooth NutriChef oven and BBQ meat thermometer for just $11. It’s not often we see connected models down this low, so be sure to jump on this one now if you’re looking to bring some smartphone-controlled temperature monitoring to your grilling setup this summer and beyond. All of the details you’ll need on this offer are waiting in this morning’s coverage right here.

Oster Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven features:

FRENCH DOORS: Elegant French doors open with a single pull, making inserting and removing meals easy and convenient

EXTRA-LARGE CAPACITY: Fits up to a 15″ x 12″ baking pan, a full family size chicken, or 2 large pizzas; plus, its 3 rack positions make it easy to accommodate a variety of meal sizes

10 COOKING FUNCTIONS: Includes 10 cooking presets to easily cook a variety of foods, including Bake, Air Fry, Toast, Slow Cook, Dehydrate, Broil, Roast, Warm, Pizza, and Turbo Convection

FASTER PREHEAT: Designed with 35 percent Faster Preheat to reduce overall cooking time, and uses up to 50 percent less energy than conventional ovens

