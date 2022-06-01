Algoriddim unveils ‘world’s first AI Digital Vinyl System (DVS) for iOS’ with Neural Mix DJ record

Algoriddim is unveiling a major update today to introduce the “world’s first AI based Digital Vinyl System (DVS) for mobile devices” alongside a physical patent-pending Neural Mix Vinyl to support it. The next-generation update for Algoriddim’s djay app is looking to make iPhone and iPad the “brains of the DJ booth.” It delivers full control over its DJ software on iOS devices using special time code vinyl with a pair of turntables negating the need to use laptops, MacBooks, and portable drives in the booth – essentially the ability to mix and scratch digital music files on proper analog turntables via iOS. Head below for more details on the new Digital Vinyl System and Neural Mix Vinyl record.

The ‘world’s first AI based Digital Vinyl System (DVS) for mobile devices’

The new Digital Vinyl System allows for and further supports live performers to run an entire set through an iPhone and iPad using professional analog turntables and mixers alongside the physical Neural Mix control vinyl. The company’s app, djay, has been adapted to better handle “tactile and touch based control” with a fine-tuned audio engine and “digital vinyl control to offer the tightest scratching, most accurate time-stretching, and lowest latency possible.”

Using the new physical Neural Mix control vinyl

In conjunction with the AI-based Digital Vinyl System, today Algoriddim is introducing the new physical Neural Mix vinyl format created in collaboration with leading Japan-based manufacturer, STOKYO. It offers “isolated stems for any song right on the B-side of the control vinyl.” This allows DJs to drop the needle on one of three tracks on the physical record – the original song, the instrumental version, or the vocal a cappella – via the DVS control tone exclusive to djay Pro AI.

…djay Pro AI which has a unique control data stream imprinted into the grooves of each of the three distinct sections of the vinyl. This drives the patented Neural MixTM technology running on Mac, iPad, or iPhone, using cutting-edge artificial intelligence to separate any song into its original components in real-time.

This update is free to existing users via djay for iOS or macOS. Otherwise, users will need to upgrade to the PRO version, djay Pro AI, through in-app purchases at $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year to access the Digital Vinyl System and Neural Mix features alongside “an extensive library of sounds, loops, and visuals as well as DVS and MIDI capability on supported controllers and mixers. A free 7-day trial of the full PRO subscription is available. Subscribers have access to djay Pro AI across Mac, iPad, and iPhone using a single subscription.“

9to5Toys’ Take:

While this kind of Digital Vinyl System-style control isn’t unheard of – similar setups are available with MacBook and computer-based systems to some degree already – Algoriddim is pushing the boundaries on entirely mobile iOS-based setups here. The smart control vinyl in tandem with its smart Neural Mix AI detection and audio extraction also add a very interesting wrinkle to the mix, allowing for analog-style control over stems (separated elements of songs) that wouldn’t have existed otherwise unless you manually prepared entire sets worth of them before hand (and you certainly have to really know what you’re doing in order to achieve this anyway).

