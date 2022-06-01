Hisense’s latest 4K UST Laser projector that can display up to 130 inches sees $950 price drop

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector for $2,499.95 shipped. Normally going for $3,449, this 28% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this projector launched back at CES 2022. This same model currently goes for $3,300 from B&H and Best Buy. This is Hisense’s latest 4K Ultra Short Throw projector powered by its TriChroma laser engine which produces pure red, green, and blue lasers to get 107% coverage of the BT.2020 color space. Android TV is built into this projector to give you quick access to streaming apps and there is even smart home integration with Alexa and Assistant. The PX1-PRO can project a screen up to 130 inches and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Filmmaker Mode with Dolby Atmos built in with its 30W speakers. Also present is Auto Low Latency Mode which will detect a game console input and adjust settings to optimize game performance. You will be able to connect to this projector over the two HDMI 2.1 ports. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the LG 4K UHD Smart Home CineBeam Projector for $1,484.50. LG webOS is built into this projector for giving users access to streaming apps and there is even Alexa and Assistant integration. While you can project a larger screen at 140 inches, the overall brightness is lower at just 1500 ANSI lumens (2200 ANSI lumens for the Hisense option). Another noticeable difference is that this LG option is a DLP projector, not a Laser-based one like the PX1-PRO. For casual watchers, this projector will likely suit you well, but there is a level of visual quality that a non-laser projector won’t be able to achieve.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on projectors, speakers, and more. For instance, you can grab Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV for $600. This TV delivers a native 120Hz refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Atmos, and a special gaming mode for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming rigs.

Hisense PX1-PRO TriChroma Laser Cinema Projector features:

The PX1-PRO features the award-winning TriChroma laser engine to achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space for a true-to-life picture. With its Digital Lens Focus the PX1-PRO delivers a razor-sharp 4K image in sizes from 90 to 130-inches. Add to that premium features eARC for lossless audio, Filmmaker Mode, and smart home integrations and you’ve got yourself an Ultra Short Throw brimming with entertainment potential. TriChroma really is R, G, B-eautiful. The PX1-PRO uses pure red, green, and blue lasers to achieve new levels of color performance, reaching 107% of the BT.2020 color space–that’s color you’ve never seen on a display before. Get ready to take movie night, your next streaming binge, or gaming with the boys to a whole new level. With Digital Lens Focus the PX1-PRO can project images from 90 to 130 inches with razor-sharp focus for maximum viewing immersion.

