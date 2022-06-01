Satechi’s new 165W USB-C GaN charger finally back in stock and on sale at $96 (Save 20%)

Earlier this year, Satechi launched its new 165W USB-C GaN Charger as its most capable power solution for your entire Apple kit. Since then, the accessory has largely been sold out aside from limited time restocks. Today is seeing the latest of these stock refreshes, which coincides with a chance to save as well. Right now Satechi has the 165W 4-port USB-C Charger for $96 shipped when code MD20 has been applied at checkout. That takes 20% off the usual $120 price tag, delivers one of the first overall discounts to date, and matches the all-time low last set in March. Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side, and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps the charger upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Satechi’s popular USB-C GaN charger stable, its 108W model at $62.75 with code MD15 is a personal favorite. Dropping down the total output, this one is a more travel-friendly alternative to the lead deal with a 3-port design and folding plug form-factor. I previously reviewed this one as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series and walked away quite impressed. Even all these months later, this is still the go-to charger in my kit.

Then go shop all of the other deals in the ongoing Satechi Memorial Day sale. There’s still up to 20% in savings to be had on everything else the popular accessory maker sells, including MacBook docks, MagSafe chargers, and more. Our coverage highlights all of our favorite picks.

Satechi 165W 4-port USB-C Charger features:

Take your desktop charging to the next level with the Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger, featuring Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology to power up to four devices simultaneously. Equipped with four USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 165W, the 165W USB-C 4-Port PD GaN Charger can easily power your MacBook Pro M1 at full speed, or your iPad Pro setup on-the-go, so you can keep working while your devices are charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!