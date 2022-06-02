Nintendo Switch Sports with leg strap sees first notable price drop at under $42

Justin Kahn -
Apps GameseBay Daily Dealsnintendo
Reg. $50 $42
Nintendo Switch Sports

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $41.79 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $49.50, this is essentially the first notable price drop and the best we have tracked since release back in April. This is Nintendo’s latest sports title looking to re-capture the magic the Wii version did back in 2006. It features a series of events from bowling, tennis, and chambara to badminton, soccer, and volleyball, with golf being added as a free update later this year. The version on sale today is of the physical sort with the leg strap accessory included in the box. More details below. 

Nintendo Switch Sports was unveiled earlier this year during first Direct presentation of the year. After Nintendo gave folks an early look at the game back in February, today’s offer marks the first time it has gone on sale and your first chance to land a copy in your summer Switch lineup at a discount. There’s no telling how long this deal might last so jump in now and you can get even more details on the experience in our feature piece right here

Then browse through some of the latest news and deals from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Nintendo Switch Sports features:

  • Swing, kick, spike, and bowl your way to victory in 6 sports
  • Play Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay)
  • Motion controls**** will get you moving and help turn your real-world actions into in-game movements
  • Use the Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out or, after a free update this summer***, in Soccer matches as well
  • Play online** and challenge random opponents to earn in-game rewards like clothing, gear and much more or reach the Pro League

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Swi...
Ember’s temperature control smart mug and chargin...
Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical keyboards ...
PNY’s XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4 Internal SSDs now at Ama...
Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with AMOLED display falls t...
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G sees $341 refurb discount to $459...
iPhone 12/mini now on sale from $500 in new condition W...
Holy Stone’s 4K drone with GPS and GLONASS tracki...
Load more...
Show More Comments