Nintendo Switch Sports with leg strap sees first notable price drop at under $42

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Nintendo Switch Sports for $41.79 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $49.50, this is essentially the first notable price drop and the best we have tracked since release back in April. This is Nintendo’s latest sports title looking to re-capture the magic the Wii version did back in 2006. It features a series of events from bowling, tennis, and chambara to badminton, soccer, and volleyball, with golf being added as a free update later this year. The version on sale today is of the physical sort with the leg strap accessory included in the box. More details below.

Nintendo Switch Sports was unveiled earlier this year during first Direct presentation of the year. After Nintendo gave folks an early look at the game back in February, today’s offer marks the first time it has gone on sale and your first chance to land a copy in your summer Switch lineup at a discount. There’s no telling how long this deal might last so jump in now and you can get even more details on the experience in our feature piece right here.

Nintendo Switch Sports features:

Swing, kick, spike, and bowl your way to victory in 6 sports

Play Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay)

Motion controls**** will get you moving and help turn your real-world actions into in-game movements

Use the Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out or, after a free update this summer***, in Soccer matches as well

Play online** and challenge random opponents to earn in-game rewards like clothing, gear and much more or reach the Pro League

