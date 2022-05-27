Players can hit the pitch early in the new Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick FREE demo

Set for release next month, Nintendo has announced a sort of free trial sessions for players to hit the pitch ahead of time in Mario Strikers Battle League. Centered around a powered-up version of soccer Nintendo has dubbed Strike, Mario Strikers Battle League is the next big sports launch for the Mushroom Kingdom featuring just about all of your favorite Marioverse characters (Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Donkey Kong, Rosalina, Wario, Toad, and more), Nintendo Switch Online members can actually run through the tutorial starting today ahead of the Just 3, 2022 free demo kick-off event. Head below for more details on how to play Mario Strikers Battle League early.

Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick free demo

Mario Strikers Battle League is set for launch on June 10, 2022 and is now up for pre-order at Amazon and elsewhere. We just got a good look at about 8 minutes of gameplay earlier this month alongside details on multiplayer, building your own team, and the ability to have eight players on a single Switch system, but now it’s time for the Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick free demo.

Nintendo has taken to its official Twitter account to announce a free demo period of its upcoming Mushroom Kingdom soccer experience, so folks can hit the pitch early to test run the Quick Battles mode while Switch Online members can tackle the tutorial section starting today:

See more Hit the Strike field for online Quick Battles with the #MarioStrikers: Battle League First Kick demo!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can play through the tutorial today, then hit the field for online multiplayer when sessions begin 6/3-6/5. pic.twitter.com/p2Jfc2sg2i — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

The actual free play session will run from June 3 through June 5, a week ahead of the official launch day. Players will able to form teams of up to four players from a pair of Switch consoles with a max of two players per machine. You’ll also be able to match with random folks online or enjoy matches with larger groups of friends across multiple Switch consoles in the Mario Strikers Battle League demo.

Here’s some additional information from Nintendo on the First Kick free demo:

There will be six time slots to play Quick Battle online multiplayer with friends or anyone from 6/3-6/5, so be sure to head to the link below and mark your calendar for the slots you plan to play in!

Head over to this landing page to download the Mario Strikers Battle League First Kick edition. Some players are getting an out of stock notice on the eShop listing, but it appears to be live on this end and should be for you at some point today if it isn’t already.

Then head over to our coverage of the latest overview gameplay trailer and this morning’s roundup for all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as we head into the holiday Memorial Day weekend.

More details on First Kick:

During the active online periods, play Versus Everyone or Join Friends to get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Training mode will be available for the duration of the demo, so you can get some practice in before you hop online.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!