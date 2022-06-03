Sun Joe’s 16-inch 12A tiller/cultivator is great for yard prep at a 2022 low of $95

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Electric Tiller/Cultivator for $95 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally spend $120 for this tiller at Amazon and today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve seen this year. Designed to help you get the best start to a garden possible, this tiller/cultivator is also great for turning over your yard before reseeding this fall. It cultivates an area 16-inches wide and 8-inches deep in “seconds,” all without a single drop of gas or oil. There are six steel angled tines that are made to be durable as well, with three positions available from the height-adjustable wheels and the handle even folds in for easy storage. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings toward picking up the Yard Master Outdoor Garden 120-Foot Extension Cord for $30 at Amazon. Made with 16-gauge wire, it’ll be good for medium-duty tasks like running the cultivator on sale today. Plus, with a 120-foot reach, it’ll easily stretch to all corners of your yard.

Protect your hearing while doing yard work by picking up the active noise cancelling Samsung Buds Pro that’s on sale for $120 right now. That’s an $80 discount from its normal going rate, and you’ll find the ANC available here will block out the excess noise created by doing yard work. Thankfully, you won’t need too much noise isolation though as electric tools produce much less noise than their gas counterparts.

Sun Joe Tiller/Cultivator features:

Dig it – and experience the one tiller that’s truly up to the task! Introducing a greener, cleaner way to get dirty with the Sun Joe TJ603E Electric Tiller + Cultivator. A powerful 12-amp motor quickly pulverizes dirt, slicing through the soil at 340 RPM, ensuring maximum aeration and perfectly preparing the seedbed. Cultivate an area 16-inches wide and up to 8-inches deep in seconds. Control weeds where needed – Sun Joe tames the toughest yard and garden tasks with more comfort and less strain.

