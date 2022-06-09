Today’s best game deals: B2G1 FREE Switch titles, Mario Strikers Battle League $49, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop has launched a buy two get one FREE on select console titles including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at $43.99 shipped. Currently $47 at Walmart and matched at $44 on Amazon, but you won’t get the B2G1 FREE deal from those retailers right now. Other titles in the GameStop sale include Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, as well as PS4/5 and Xbox titles. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe delivers two side-scrolling Mario titles to your Switch library alongside a host of playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit to make things a little bit more manageable for less experienced players. Browse through the entire GameStop B2G1 FREE sale right here and head below for deals on Mario Strikers Battle League, Among Us, WHAT THE GOLF?, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and more. 

***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console

***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

