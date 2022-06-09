Today’s best game deals: B2G1 FREE Switch titles, Mario Strikers Battle League $49, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop has launched a buy two get one FREE on select console titles including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at $43.99 shipped. Currently $47 at Walmart and matched at $44 on Amazon, but you won’t get the B2G1 FREE deal from those retailers right now. Other titles in the GameStop sale include Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, and Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity, as well as PS4/5 and Xbox titles. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe delivers two side-scrolling Mario titles to your Switch library alongside a host of playable characters including Toadette and Nabbit to make things a little bit more manageable for less experienced players. Browse through the entire GameStop B2G1 FREE sale right here and head below for deals on Mario Strikers Battle League, Among Us, WHAT THE GOLF?, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
***SEGA just unveiled a brand new Mega Drive 2 mini console
***PlayStation State of Play showcase: PS VR 2 games, more
- Among Us eShop under $4 (Reg. $5)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake from $30 (Reg. $60+)
- WHAT THE GOLF? eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kero Blaster eShop $3 (Reg. $10)
- DEEEER Simulator $12 (Reg. $20)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $12 (Reg. $40)
- HITMAN GOTY PSN $12 (Reg. $60)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number PSN $3 (Reg. $15)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins PSN $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition $55 (Reg. $90)
- Star Wars Pinball VR PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- PlayStation Double Discount PSN sale
- PlayStation Games Under $20 PSN sale
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $40 (Reg. $60)
- Tales of Arise $20 (Reg. $36+)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Alex Kidd In Miracle World Dx Switch $16.50 (Reg. $22+)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $30 (Reg. $50)
- Life is Strange: True Colors $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Thomas Was Alone eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $13+)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $46 (Reg. $60)
- Back 4 Blood $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS4/Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $48 (Reg. $60)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Overcooked! 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $25)
- Celeste PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation Hits titles from $10 (50% off)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands from $45 (Reg. $60)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with bonus Kirby Popsocket
Pre-orders:
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
