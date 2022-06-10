Refurbished Philips Hue sale discounts HomeKit lights, accessories, more from $18

Today only, Woot has launched a smart home light sale, which is packed with certified refurbished Philips Hue gear starting at $18. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. In this 1-day sale you’ll find a collection of discounts on popular Philips Hue lighting accessories for all over your smart home. So whether you need just a typical color bulb or want to upgrade to a more immersive home theater setup with some reactive bias lighting packages, everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Other 1-day Philips Hue deals:

Over in our smart home guide which is packed with discounts this week, one of the most notable discounts is centered around price cuts on Nanoleaf’s latest releases. Headlined by the new Lines modular lights returning to the all-time low at $180, there are other packages starting from $60 with as much as 50% in savings attached.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

