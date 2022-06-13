Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 75% off from $4: Candles, Soap, more

The Bath and Body Works Semi-Annual Sale is live with up to 75% off select styles from $4. During this sale you can find deals on hand soap, candles, room spray, body wash, and more. A $6.99 flat rate standard delivery fee is applied in orders exceeding $10. One of our top picks from this sale is the Coconut Sandalwood 3-Wick Candle that’s marked down to just $12 and originally sold for $27. This is a perfect scent for summer with notes of fresh coconut, sandalwood, jasmine, and musk. With over 150 positive reviews, this candle is rated 4.5/5 stars from Bath and Body works customers. Head below to find even more deals from Bath and Body Works and you will want to check out the J.Crew Factory Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 70% off clearance items here.

Our top picks from Bath and Body Works include:

