LIFX addressable color lightstrip adds some ambiance to your Siri setup at $72 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the LIFX Lightstrip 80-inch HomeKit Starter Kit for $71.99 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $5 under our previous mention, and the first discount in a month. Standing out from other options on the market, LIFX’s built-in polychrome technology allows this lightstrip to deliver 16 addressable zones for multiple lighting designs. So on top of just adding a pop of color into your space, it can also deliver more immersive TV backlighting or some ambiance on a shelf with a little bit of extra personality. The 80-inch strip works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box and connects right to your Wi-Fi, no hub required. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to refresh a lamp with some color lighting, the LIFX A19 bulb at $40 is a notable alternative. Sure, it won’t fit as nicely into shelves or behind the TV, but will let you swap out another room in your home’s lighting over to the same features noted above.

As far as other ambient lights and fixtures go, Philips Hue just launched its annual Bright Days sale. Offering rare bundle savings on everything from its standard lights to more unique standalone lamps and accessories, there’s up to 50% in savings to be had when you buy more than one of its Siri-, Alexa-, or Assistant-enabled offerings.

LIFX Lightstrip Starter Kit featues:

These LED light strips can bend and extend up to 33 feet, allowing them to fit in almost any space from staircases to bed frames, cabinets, and desks. With Polychrome Technology you can paint or animate many colors along a single strip – and then bring them to life with our exclusive app effects. Our LED light strips can fill your room with rich colors to get the party started, brighten a dim workspace to help get things done or glow softly to set a mood.

