Kodak’s Scanza digital film scanner makes old memories new again for $128 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kodak Scanza Digital Film and Slide Scanner for $127.98 shipped. Down from $160, this 20% discount marks match for the 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you have old family memories lying around on film or slides, then it’s time to bring them into the 21st century. This scanner can convert film to JPEG in “seconds.” There’s a 14/22MP sensor here and it has the ability to convert 35mm, 128, 110,, Super 8, or 8mm Negative film as well as slides to JPEG, though that’s the extent of what it works with. It works with both macOS and Windows, allowing you to easily use this scanner regardless of what computer you have. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind using your smartphone’s camera to scan old photos, then consider picking up the KODAK Mobile Film Scanner instead. It’s available for $35 at Amazon and allows you to accomplish a similar task to today’s lead deal but at a far lower cost. In the end, though, it still helps to convert old film memories to digital, ensuring the images last for years to come.

Speaking of pictures, you won’t want to miss this sale that we found on SANDMARC mobile filmmaking and photography gear. The brand’s all-new iPhone Tripod Pro is available at 10% off during its pre-order period, making now a great time to invest in your mobile photo and video setup.

Kodak Scanza Digital Film and Slide Scanner features:

Powerful 14/22MP KODAK Film Scanner Converts Old 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives & Slides to JPEG Digital Files – NOTE; THE SCANZA WILL NOT CONVERT FILMS OTHER THEN 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Negatives

High Definition Built-In Color Display Features Adjustable Brightness & Convenient Tilt for Easy Operation & Image Viewing

Unit Arrives w/Multiple Film Inserts & Adapters for Fast, Flexible Operation; Big One-Touch Buttons Allow for One-Step Scan & Save

