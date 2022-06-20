Samsung’s 34-inch 1440p 100Hz monitor offers a one-cable USB-C solution at $542 (Save $148)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung S65UA Series 34-inch Ultrawide Curved 1440p 100Hz Computer Monitor for $541.78 shipped. Normally going for $690, this 21% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor with Samsung offering it at $550 and Best Buy’s offer going for $636. This monitor uses a VA panel running at 100Hz with support for HDR10 and a 1000R curve to deliver an immersive content consumption experience alongside improved multitasking and productivity that comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This curve will also help reduce eye strain with the monitor also being TUV-certified for “intelligent eyecare” that reduces blue light output and lessens any perceived flicker. The USB-C port on the monitor can be used alongside a laptop to drive the display, provide 90W of power delivery, transfer data with the USB 3.0 ports on the back, and have access to Ethernet with the included LAN port. This will allow you to have a single cable solution for a clean and tidy desk setup. Keep reading for more.

This Samsung monitor does come with a Height Adjustable Stand that features pivot and tilt adjustability while having a relatively small footprint. However, not everyone has space for a monitor stand at their workstation. If this sounds like you and you’re considering the monitor, be sure to also consider picking up the VIVO Heavy Duty Articulating Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $70. This mount can withstand monitors up to 43-inch Ultrawides and up to 26.4 pounds with the included mounting options being the c-clamp that requires no desk modification or the grommet clamp that requires a hole through your desk to function, but is a cleaner look. Cable management clips are included as well to make the monitor setup clean as could be and keep cables off your desk.

Today only you can also save on the 2022 model Samsung The Frame 4K TVs starting from $770 with the 55-inch model now marked down to $1,260, a $240 discount and is $38 lower than we’ve ever seen it from Amazon. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more about The Frame TVs from Samsung.

Samsung S65UA Series 34-inch Ultrawide Computer Monitor features:

The latest in curved screen technology, the S65U ultra QHD monitor showcases ultimate user comfort and productivity. The S65 monitor provides 1000R curvature, 21:9 aspect ratio, and USB Type-C port with 90W charging power. With HDR10 technology, colors will look vivid and lifelike while the TUV-certified eye comfort care will reduce eye fatigue and keep you productive. The minimalistic, virtually borderless design, clean cable management and slim, sleek stand gives you an optimized clutter-free workstation.

