MSI’s Delta 15.6-inch gaming laptop features Radeon RX 6700M graphics at low of $1,200

The official Best Buy eBay storefront is now offering the MSI Delta 15.6-inch Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6700M Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped with this price matched on Best Buy’s website. Normally going for $,1600, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this gaming laptop. The Ryzen 7 5800 octa-core processor is paired with Radeon RX 6700M graphics to make a very capable gaming machine in a relatively thin frame. The IPS-Level display with the Delta runs at a 240Hz refresh rate at 1080p which means the CPU and GPU included here will be able to fully utilize it in many games. Plus, the 1TB of NVMe SSD storage means your games will load quickly with plenty of space for even larger AAA games. I/O with the MSI Delta includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, an HDMI output that supports 4K60Hz, and a combo audio jack. Keep reading for more.

While there is enough I/O to connect an external keyboard and mouse, you may have more accessories you want to connect. In that case, be sure to check out this Cable Matters USB-C Hub for $45. This hub will let you add two USB-A ports running at USB 2.0 speeds with an Ethernet port and DisplayPort output. One of the USB-C ports on the MSI laptop above has a DisplayPort signal which will allow you to have an additional display output so you can have up to two additional monitors. This hub also supports 100W power delivery to keep your device charged if it supports USB-C PD. Another desk accessory you may be interested in is the LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand for $21 after you clip the on-page coupon. This stand supports laptops up to 17-inches with a maximum weight of 17.6 pounds with holes designed to let fresh air get to the cooling systems so laptops do not overheat.

One option for an external keyboard is the HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL Mechanical Keyboard for $60. This option has returned to its all-time low price and comes equipped with HyperX Red switches for fast, linear actuation and per-key RGB backlighting.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch Ryzen7/16GB/1TB/RX 6700M Laptop features:

Unexpected. Unseen. Unreal. The Delta 15 AMD AdvantageEdition uses the latest AMD Ryzen7 5800H processor and RadeonRX 6700M graphics. Coming in at 4.19lbs light and 0.75in thin, the Delta 15 supports SmartShift, Smart Access Memory and Wi-Fi 6E for powerful performance inside a premium chassis. Break through and set off a new standard in gaming with the Delta 15.

