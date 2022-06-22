QNAP’s 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS stores up to 32TB of data with Plex-capability at new low of $320

For those looking for an easy way to back up their files on a local network, Amazon is now offering the QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS for $319.99 shipped. Typically going for $419, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this NAS, beating our previous mention by $15. This 2-bay NAS comes powered by an Intel Celeron 2GHz processor and 4GB of RAM which can be upgraded down the line for better performance, but it should be noted that you will have to provide the hard drives. Each bay supports 3.5-inch drives with up to 16TB of storage, meaning you could store as much as 32TB of data with this NAS, making it perfect for large video files for a Plex server that can be hosted on the machine. The pair of 2.5GbE ports around the back will ensure you have fast file transfers alongside the HDMI 2.0 output and five USB-A slots. Head below for more.

If you want to grab some hard drives with the NAS in one purchase, QNAP has a bundle that includes two Seagate IronWolf 4TB drives for $619. The NAS will come preconfigured in a RAID 1 configuration that will give you 4TB of usable storage with the other drive used for data mirroring. This means you have a one drive redundancy with the Seagate drives coming with a robust 3-year rescue data recovery service plan. Otherwise, you could pick up your own drives separately and configure the setup manually. You could grab this 8TB IronWolf NAS Hard Drive from Seagate at $170 or the Western Digital 6TB Red NAS Hard Drive for $110.

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC’s internal storage, you can pick up the PNY XLR8 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD for $125. With this M.2 SSD, you can expect speeds upwards of 7,500MB/s with the PS5 model featuring a heatsink for sustained performance.

QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-253D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections. Up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds can be made by setting port trunking with the two built-in 2.5GbE ports. The TS-253D also supports PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, cloud storage gateways, 4K HDMI output and real-time transcoding, alongside expandable storage capacity and feature-rich apps to perform as a cost-efficient, reliable 2.5GbE NAS.

