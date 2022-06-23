ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer reaches 2022 low price at $188 (Save 33%)

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is offering its Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer for $187.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $280, this 33% discount marks a new 2022 low price and comes within $10 of the all-time low price we’ve seen. Coming equipped with a 6.23-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono 4K is capable of curing a layer in just 1.5 seconds with the LCD having a “4x longer lifespan than RGB screens.” The build volume measures 132x80x165mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. One of the biggest parts of resin printing is the post-processing that is involved. You have to wash off the uncured resin and then use additional UV lights to do the final curing so the surface is not tacky. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

Right now you can also save on the ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer at $200, a deal that comes within cents of the all-time low. Just about everything between the ANYCUBIC model here and the ELEGOO Mars model are similar with the Mars being newer and featuring an integrated carbon filter.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer features:

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can print up to 6.5″x5.2″x3.1″ at a time, similar dimensions to a mini rugby ball. Large printing size gives you enough space to make any shapes of cubic.

With 3840×2400 HD resolution, the mono screen’s pixels exceeds 9.2 million , which is 122% higher than ANYCUBIC Photon. High resolution brings vivid details to your 3D models.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K added a dedicated and replaceable anti-scratch film above the screen to protect it, making it much more durable than others.

15 LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K can provide uniform light source, making fast printing possible.

