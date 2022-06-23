Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $15, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $20, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still sometimes going for the full $60, it more typically sits in the $30 range and is now 50% off to match the Amazon all-time low. This is the latest open-world Far Cry experience and if you’ve been holding out to give it a shot or add it to your collection, now’s a great time to jump in while it’s just $15. And if you took advantage of the Amazon Prime Day Stampcard promotion, you can land this one for just $5 right now. It delivers a playground of combat and exploration across a fictional version of the island of Cuba as you attempt to take down a brutal dictatorship alongside guerrilla allies and loaded with wild DIY weapons. Not to mention the franchise’s usual animal companions. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Nintendo Switch Blizzard and Activision sales, Crash Bandicoot 4, Cave Story+, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more

MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter

Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!