Today’s best game deals: Far Cry 6 $15, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $20, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Far Cry 6 on PS4, PS5, and Xbox for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Still sometimes going for the full $60, it more typically sits in the $30 range and is now 50% off to match the Amazon all-time low. This is the latest open-world Far Cry experience and if you’ve been holding out to give it a shot or add it to your collection, now’s a great time to jump in while it’s just $15. And if you took advantage of the Amazon Prime Day Stampcard promotion, you can land this one for just $5 right now. It delivers a playground of combat and exploration across a fictional version of the island of Cuba as you attempt to take down a brutal dictatorship alongside guerrilla allies and loaded with wild DIY weapons. Not to mention the franchise’s usual animal companions. Then head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including Nintendo Switch Blizzard and Activision sales, Crash Bandicoot 4, Cave Story+, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Mid-Year PlayStation digital game sale, and more.  

