Samsung’s latest 3.2.1-channel soundbar and subwoofer see first discount to $750 (Save $150)

Amazon is now offering the latest Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $749.99 shipped. Normally going for $900, this 16% discount, or $150 in savings, marks the first discount for this sound system and the new all-time low price we’ve seen. This price is matched at Best Buy and Samsung directly. Launching internationally around a month ago, the all-new Samsung HW-S800B sound system consists of the main soundbar which can be used wirelessly while retaining Dolby Atmos support, or you can use the HDMI ARC connection if you prefer hard-wired connections, with center channel and up-firing speakers. The wireless subwoofer here will fill your room with that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. This system can also calibrate itself to your room with Spacefit Sound when paired with a Samsung TV. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash but still want to go with Samsung, be sure to check out its HW-S50B/ZA 3.0-channel All-in-One SOundbar at $198. Unlike the option above, this Samsung sound system does not come with a subwoofer and lacks Dolby Atmos support, though Dolby Digital 5.1 and DTS Virtual:X support are both present, both of which can simulate additional speakers all from one unit. Q-Symphony support is also here as well as it is in the HW-S800B above. This system will synchronize every compatible Samsung soundbar and TV to deliver “fully immersive audio” that will “food your room all at once.”

AirPlay 2 support is present in the all-new Samsung HW-S800B sound system above as it is in the smart Belkin SoundForm Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker and Wireless Charger at $90. This deal matches the Amazon all-time low with up to $110 in savings and nets you Belkin’s compelling combo speaker that delivers Alexa, the aforementioned AirPlay 2 support, and Qi wireless charging up to 10W.

Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-channel Soundbar and Subwoofer features:

Unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high quality audio in a super slim package. Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables. Synchronized audio using every speaker in compatible Samsung TV and soundbars. Simply pair the soundbar with a compatible iPhone or other iOS device to play music.

